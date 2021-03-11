Fire breaks out in residential building near Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' bungalow in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 9
A major fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building situated near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area on Monday evening, a fire brigade official said.
No casualties are reported so far.
According to the fire official, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building.
It is classified as a level-II fire. The Fire department was alerted around 7.45 pm, the official said.
Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances rushed to the spot.
Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani electricity are also present at the spot.
Efforts are on to put out the flames, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali
Police say no damage reported; forensic experts called in
Lanka crisis: Ruling party MP among 3 found dead; properties torched as anti and pro-government protesters clash
Law-and-order situation goes out of hand as properties owned...
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed
Sri Lanka currently in the throes of unprecedented economic ...
Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court
In an affidavit Centre said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief
Restoring trust at LAC not one way affair, says General Mano...