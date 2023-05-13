 Fire destroys Maharashtra studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead : The Tribune India

Fire destroys Maharashtra studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight

Fire destroys Maharashtra studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Palghar, May 13

A fire destroyed a film studio, which was recently in the news following the death of actor Tunisha Sharma, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight.

The fire was put out by around 4 am on Saturday, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

It was at Bhajanlal Studios where actor Tunisha Sharma (21) was found hanging in a washroom on the set of the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24, 2022.

Her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetment. He walked out of jail on March 5 after securing bail.

Khan is now in South Africa to take part in a popular reality show. A court has allowed him to travel abroad for work. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku wins; Cong chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

3
Nation

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

5
Patiala

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

6
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

7
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to have Bollywood-themed engagement; Karan Johar, Sania Mirza among others on guest list

8
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

9
Nation

Maharashtra drops departmental enquiry-linked charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

10
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

Don't Miss

View All
Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

Cong: 136, BJP: 63: JDS: 22, Others: 3

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku wins; Cong chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

After Sangrur debacle, APP re enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP

Helps AAP make a re-entry to Lok Sabha, he is now one of the...

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku wins; Cong chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib