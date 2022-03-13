Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Seven persons, including three children, were killed in a fire that broke out in shanties at Gokulpuri in Northeast Delhi early on Saturday. Over 60 ‘jhuggis’ were affected and at least 30 completely damaged.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, told reporters that the fire department received a distress call from Gokulpuri village around 1 am and 13 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Seven charred bodies were recovered from the site, he said.

The fire broke was doused after over three hours, Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Delhi, said. He said the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the spot and interacted with the victims. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh for those of minor deceased and Rs 25,000 for those whose shanties were gutted. “I am deeply saddened with this incident. I pray to God that the deceased rest in peace,” Kejriwal said.