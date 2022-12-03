Fire in Greater Noida building, over 50 people evacuated

Noida, December 3
A fire broke out in a six-storey building in Greater Noida on Saturday following which 50 people were moved to safety, officials said.
No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out in the basement of the building at Shahberi village of Bisrakh area in Greater Noida (West), a senior official said.
Firefighters led by Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Choubey and local police officials reached the spot to oversee the relief and rescue measures, Joint Commissioner (law and order) Ravi Shankar Chhabi said.
"The teams responded immediately to the emergency call and the fire was soon brought under control. The fire had broken out in the basement and several trapped people were rescued through the staircase," Chhabi said.
He said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
Hyderabad university professor arrested for misbehaving with foreign student
The 62-year-old man is booked for allegedly outraging the wo...