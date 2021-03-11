Fire in shelters for workers near Parliament House; no casualties

New Delhi, May 16
A fire broke out on Monday in three temporary shelters for workers near Parliament House in central Delhi, officials said.
The fire department said that the information regarding the blaze in the high-security area was received at 4.16 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported.
Mattresses and household items were destroyed in the fire which was brought under control by 4.55 pm, they said.
Construction work under the Central Vista redevelopment project is on to build new Parliament, central government offices and other buildings in Delhi’s Lutyens zone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim
Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited people to the event...
India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity: PM Modi
Compares ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like...
Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander
'Pakistan has created a facade of proxy outfits to give an i...