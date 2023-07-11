 Firm CMD arrested in bank fraud case : The Tribune India

PTI

New Delhi: The CBI (CBI) has arrested Jag Mohan Garg, CMD of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into an alleged loan fraud case of Rs 289.15 crore in a consortium of banks, officials said on Monday. The officials said Garg was produced before a special CBI court here which sent him to the agency’s custody till July 13. TNS

17 trains cancelled, 12 others diverted

new delhi: The Northern Railway on Sunday said 17 trains had been cancelled and 12 diverted. The cancelled trains include Ferozepur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. Those diverted include Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express and Daulatpur Chowk Express. — TNS

Monk’s murder: Govt says no to CBI probe

new delhi: The Karnataka Congress government on Monday rejected the Opposition BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the brutal murder of a monk, Kamkumar Nandi, at Nand Parvat Ashram in Belagavi district. The monk was allegedly administered electric shocks, killed, dismembered and his body parts dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk. TNS

48 kg gold paste seized from Surat

new delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said as part of ‘Operation Goldmine’, it has made one of the largest seizures in recent times when it confiscated 48.2 kg of gold paste estimated to worth Rs 25 crore at Gujarat’s Surat international airport from three passengers who arrived from Sharjah. TNS

2 former MLAs surrender in hate speech case

Muzaffarnagar: Two ex-MLAs, Noor Saleem Rana & Maulana Jameel, accused in a hate speech case, surrendered in a special MP/MLA court here on Monday. Nearly 60 people were killed in riots here in 2013. PTI

PM degree row: HC not to advance hearing date

New Delhi: The HC has refused to advance hearing of a plea by DU challenging CIC’s order asking it to allow inspection of records of those who passed BA exam in 1978, the year PM graduated from there. PTI

SC refuses to halt probe against Mamata’s nephew

New Delhi: The SC on Monday refused to interfere with the CBI and ED probe against TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. PTI

Three more arrested in UP ‘slipper licking’ case

Sonbhadra (UP): Three more arrests have been made in connection with a Dalit man being beaten up by another man and then forced to lick his slippers in this UP district, the police said on Monday.

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Water enters Police Academy in Phillaur as bundh breaches

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern