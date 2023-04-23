 Firm in my demand for action on BJP’s corruption, will continue agitation: Sachin Pilot : The Tribune India

Firm in my demand for action on BJP’s corruption, will continue agitation: Sachin Pilot

Says he is not backing down from the stand he has taken against the state Congress government

Firm in my demand for action on BJP’s corruption, will continue agitation: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. PTI photo



PTI

Jaipur, April 23

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted he will continue with his agitation against his own government for action against the corruption in the previous BJP government. 

Pilot said he is not backing down from the stand he has taken against the state Congress government and has been “politely requesting” it to take action in corruption cases from the previous dispensation.

He said despite his daylong fast on April 11, no action has been taken in such cases.

"Speaking truth, raising voice against corruption and injustice, is among the values of the Congress party. Following these values, I observed one-day fast on April 11. Today, it's been two weeks, no action has been taken so far.

"So, again I am politely requesting the government to fulfil the promises we had made to the people," Pilot told reporters here, adding that now even demanding action against corruption is being termed ‘anti-party' activity.

Pilot was speaking to media after offering his prayers at Jhadkhad Temple (Shiv Temple) in the city.

He said he welcomes the action taken by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS, RAS and other officers.

"The Chief Minister himself had said that ACB is active and has raided several corrupt officers, which we all welcome. But, when he had come into power after being in opposition for five years, we never said that we would arrest a patwari or officer. We had said we will take action in the corruption cases that happened in Vasundhara Ji's tenure," Pilot said. 

After the Pilot's one-day fast, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that ACB has arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS officers, which has nowhere happened in the country. 

People voted for people because corruption was a big issue before Congress came to power, he said, adding that since there is very little time left in the assembly elections, action should be taken.

"If we all raise corruption done by the BJP or if I raise the corruption issues of the previous Vasundhara Raje government and demand action on them then I believe that it is in the benefit of the party," Pilot said. 

He also raised questions over inaction against the party leaders who defied the party's high command in September 2022.

"It is true that the incident that took place on September 25 was an open violation of the orders of our Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken were openly insulted. Why hasn't action been taken against them yet? This is the question, the answer lies with the party,” Pilot said.  

#BJP #Congress #Sachin Pilot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

4
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

5
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

6
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

7
Haryana

272 vehicles deregistered, 623 impounded in Faridabad district

8
Comment Good sport

A modern cricketer cannot be Gandhi

9
Punjab

Detention of Amritpal Singh's wife unconstitutional, says SAD

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

Amritpal Singh arrest: Was informed about it last night, wanted the operation to be conducted peacefully, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

‘He came here at night’, Rode gurudwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh’s arrest

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Amritpal’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Amritpal Singh’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity