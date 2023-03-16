First case of H3N2 influenza detected in Assam

Guwahati, March 16
The first case of H3N2 influenza was detected in Assam, and the Health Department was keeping a close watch on the situation, an official bulletin said.
According to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam, on Wednesday night, a confirmed case of H3N2 influenza was detected.
"The Health Department is keeping a close watch on the evolving seasonal influenza situation in Assam through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis," it said.
The district surveillance officers under the IDSP network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by the Centre and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it added.
"Globally, influenza cases are typically seen to increase during certain months of the year. India usually witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and the other one in post-monsoon season," the NHM said.
The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March-end, the bulletin said.
The NHM said the disease transmission is mostly airborne from person to person through large droplets generated by coughing and sneezing.
Other modes of transmission are indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface and close contact, including handshaking, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
2022 Maharashtra crisis: 'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Bhagat Singh Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
According to data released by Statistics Canada from the cen...