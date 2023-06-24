First made-in-India GE engine to be rolled out in three years

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 23

The first made-in-India General Electric (GE) engine, the GE-F414, will be rolled out within three years, while the jet engine deal signed between GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) yesterday will see 80 per cent technology transfer by value.

Soon, 31 drones to join Indian arsenal In all, 31 armed drones, the MQ9B, made by General Atomics will soon join the Indian arsenal

Of the 31 drones, 15 are for the Navy, and eight each for the Army and the IAF

India is going for two variants; the one for the Navy is called the MQ9B-Sea Guardian

For the Army and IAF, India is getting the MQ9B-Sky Guardian

The US company will transfer to HAL critical and restricted technologies, some of which are among the most elusive and only the US, the UK, France and Russia have these.

“India will be getting the technology that has never been transferred to any country,” said a top functionary in the defence establishment.

The GE-F414 engines are compatible with the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark-2, the forthcoming twin-engine deck-based fighter jet of the Navy and the initial lot of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). For the later version of the AMCA, the GE has submitted a separate proposal of co-developing and co-manufacturing higher-powered engine having 110 Kilo Newton thrust.

The F414 engine has a thrust of 95 Kn. The GE had yesterday announced a partnership with HAL. “The deal is done and dusted, the commercial part will be done soon. We are ready to sign the contract,” sources said. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had, two weeks ago, given the permission to test the prototype of Tejas Mark-2. The GE has already supplied eight engines for the testing process.

The GE and the MoD had, in 2012, agreed to produce F414 engine in India, with 58 per cent local content. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had been working on the project closely on signing the agreement with the US. Now, the local content and technology transfer will be augmented to 80 per cent

The MoD will be indexing the costing from the 2012 agreement, added to it will be the cost of inflation and technology transfer.