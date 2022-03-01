First phase of JEE-Main from April 16-17, second phase from May 24-29

New Delhi, March 1
The JEE-Main's first phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.
The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said.
The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.
Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.
It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.
Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses. PTI
