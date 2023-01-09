First woman Sikh judge in US sworn in

PTI

Houston, January 8

Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh has been sworn in as a Harris county judge, becoming the first woman Sikh judge in the US.

Singh was born and raised in Houston and now lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children.

Singh’s father immigrated to the US in the early 1970s. “It means a lot to me because I represent H-town (a nickname of Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it,” she said at the oath ceremony.