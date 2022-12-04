 Five accused of killing gangster Raju Theht nabbed in Rajasthan : The Tribune India

Five accused of killing gangster Raju Theht nabbed in Rajasthan

Theth was shot dead on Saturday

Five accused of killing gangster Raju Theht nabbed in Rajasthan

Police investigate after gangster Raju Theht was shot dead by four miscreants, in Sikar, Rajasthan, on December 3, 2022. PTI



PTI

Sikar, December 4

Five persons have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in the killing of gangster Raju Theht in a hail of bullets at the gate of his house in Sikar district of Rajasthan, a police official said.

Theht was shot dead on Saturday. A man, Tarachand Kadwasara, who had gone to meet his daughter studying at a coaching institute there was also hit by bullets, and died. The accused fired at him thinking that he was Theth’s aide.

They snatched the keys of Kadwasara’s car and escaped, police said.

According to the police, Theth, who had more than 30 criminal cases against him, had a rivalry with the dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, killed in a police encounter in June 2017. Out on bail, he used to live a luxurious life and had political ambitions.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said in Jaipur that the police have caught Sikar residents Manish Jat and Vikram Gurjar, and Haryana’s Satish Kumhar, Jatin Meghwal and Navin Meghwal. The police personnel who caught the accused will be rewarded, the police chief said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Five accused of yesterday’s murder case in Sikar have been arrested along with recovery of their weapons and vehicles. Speedy trial of all these accused will be ensured by the court to give them severe punishment at the earliest.”

After Theht was shot dead on Saturday, a man named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Facebook, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the death of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Banuda, a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014 and it was alleged that Theth was behind the murder. The Facebook post was later deleted.

However, Godara shared another post on Facebook at night, saying Theth was his enemy and he has no regrets about his killing but apologised to the family of Kadwasara, a farmer from Nagaur district, and his community.

He also said that he will try to support Kadwasara’s family in every possible manner.

A CCTV footage has surfaced on the Internet in which the accused are seen present with Theth at the gate of his house. Shortly after, a tractor-trolley also reached in front of the house and it was stranded when the assailants opened fire at Theth. Officials suspect that the tractor driver was also involved in the crime.

In another video clip, the accused were seen fleeing after killing Theth.

Hours after the murder, a speeding car, believed to be that of the accused, was spotted in Jhunjhunu district by some locals who claimed that the occupants opened fire at some labourers repairing the road to get the way cleared, police said.

Family members and relatives of Theht and Kadwasara sat on dharna in front of the mortuary of the district hospital in Sikar on Saturday demanding the arrest of the accused. Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar from Ladnu in Nagaur was also present at the dharna.

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

