Five envoys present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from the envoys of five countries at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday. The following envoys presented their credentials -- Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syria; Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic; Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Congo; Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of Nauru and Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, envoy of Saudi Arabia.