Five envoys present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from the envoys of five countries at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday. The following envoys presented their credentials -- Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syria; Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic; Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Congo; Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of Nauru and Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, envoy of Saudi Arabia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...