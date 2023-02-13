 Five held for bid to extort Rs 8 crore from retired IPS officer in Gujarat; ‘mastermind’ turns out to be BJP functionary, suspended : The Tribune India

Five held for bid to extort Rs 8 crore from retired IPS officer in Gujarat; ‘mastermind’ turns out to be BJP functionary, suspended

Had prepared and circulated a false affidavit to claim he had raped a woman

Five held for bid to extort Rs 8 crore from retired IPS officer in Gujarat; ‘mastermind’ turns out to be BJP functionary, suspended

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ahmedabad, February 13

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested five persons for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to extort Rs 8 crore from a retired Indian Police Service officer by preparing and circulating a false affidavit to claim he had raped a woman, an official said on Monday.

The mastermind of the case, identified as GK Prajapati, turned out to be an executive committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC cell. He was suspended from the primary membership for "misconduct" by state BJP chief CR Paatil, a party release said.

The official said Prajapati is the mastermind while four others are identified as his aides Haresh Jadav and Mahendra Parmar and Gandhinagar-based journalists Ashutosh Pandya and Kartik Jani.

The ATS swung into action after the woman's affidavit, claiming that a senior IPS officer, who is now retired, had raped her at his residence in Chandkheda area of the city, went viral on social media recently, ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

As per the affidavit signed by the 33-year-old married woman, the former cop had raped her twice in the guise of helping her with a criminal case registered against her brother.

The woman, who had signed the affidavit, filed a rape case against one Ismail Malek at Pethapur police station of Gandhinagar in January this year, the ATS official said.

"Some time back, Malek allegedly took the woman to a man living in Chandkheda and told her that he is a very senior police officer and he can bring her brother out of jail. During our questioning, the woman told us the man raped her twice by promising to help her. However, as directed by Prajapati, she did not mention this episode in her complaint against Malek, who is now behind bars," Joshi said.

Prajapati, along with Jadav and Parmar, hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the retired IPS officer and convinced the woman to sign the affidavit, in which they had written the name of the former cop without the woman's knowledge, he said.

After preparing the affidavit, in which the woman claimed she was raped by the former police officer at his residence, the trio tried to approach him through middlemen and also through other officers in a bid to blackmail him and extort Rs 8 crore, Joshi said.

When they failed to intimidate him, the trio contacted Pandya and Jani, who claimed to be working as reporters in Gandhinagar, to circulate as well as publish the affidavit, the ATS official said.

All the five accused were handed over to Sector-7 police in Gandhinagar for further investigation, he said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the official said.

Meanwhile, after Prajapati was arrested, Gujarat BJP chief Paatil ordered his suspension from the primary membership of the party for "misconduct", said a party release, adding that Prajapati was the executive committee member in the state BJP's OBC Cell.  

#BJP #Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor lambasts Bhagwant Mann on various issues; CM says 'not accountable to Centre-appointed guv'

2
Nation EXPLAINER

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia's biggest slum Dharavi take place?

3
World

LTTE chief Prabhakaran doing well, atmosphere right for him to 'emerge,' says Tamil leader; Sri Lanka dismisses claim

4
Diaspora

Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

5
Trending

Watch Himachal girl Renuka Singh's ecstatic reaction as RCB buys her for Rs 1.5 crore; family distributes sweets

6
Sports

Smriti Mandhana hits pay dirt, Harmanpreet gets half as nine Indian women get crore-plus deals

7
Business

Sensex extends losses for 2nd day; IT, bank stocks top drags

8
Delhi

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can't vote, observes SC; election postponed

9
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says ‘there is nothing to hide or be afraid of’ for BJP

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'

Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...

If nothing to hide, why govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

Dy CM meets students who scored 98+ percentile in JEE

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators