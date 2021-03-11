Five killed as car falls into gorge near Totaghati on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

New Tehri (Uttarakhand), May 8
A woman returning home after shopping for her wedding scheduled next week and four others were killed as a car fell into a deep gorge near Totaghati on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway early Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred around 7 am when the car was on its way from Rishikesh to Chamoli. The driver lost control and the car plunged into the 250-metre-deep gorge killing all the occupants on the spot, Devprayag police station SHO Devraj Sharma said.
One body has been recovered, he said.
The deceased included Pinky (25), Pratap Singh (40), his wife Bhagirathi Devi (36) and their two children Vijay (15) and Manju (12). They were residents of Ban village.
Pinky’s wedding was scheduled for May 12 and they were returning after shopping for the marriage, he said.
