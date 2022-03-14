5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

Little would have these robbers thought that there would run into hard luck after a good deed. The Delhi Police have arrested five robbers for allegedly robbing Rs 1.1 crore in North Delhi’s Civil Lines.

The accused had allegedly targeted two employees of a businessman and hit their scooter before robbing them at gunpoint in broad daylight.

They were identified a week after with the help of newly installed CCTVs near Chandni Chowk market, reports Indian Express.

Police said that the accused had also donated Rs 1 lakh of the robbed amount at a temple.

Two employees of a Rohini-based businessman collected Rs 1.1 crore from a jeweller in Chandni Chowk on March 3.

While they were on their way back on a scooter, three men on the bike pulled out pistols and threatened the victims and stole the bags with money.

The information about the money was given out by one of the accused, who was a former employee of the jeweller. It was found during investigation that the accused had donated Rs 1 lakh at Khatushyam temple.

All CCTVs installed in Chandni Chowk market were scanned for details and the men were spotted in the footage and identified.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Based on the evidence, we arrested them from the trans-Yamuna area. We have also recovered Rs 1 crore robbed amount. The team also found several other stolen articles like gold. We are investigating the matter further.