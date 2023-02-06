5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 6

Five newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court were administered oath of office on Monday, taking the strength of the court to 32 against a sanctioned strength of 34.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court at a brief ceremony here.

After a rap from the Supreme Court, the Centre had notified their appointment on Saturday.

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court.

Before their elevation to the top court, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar – were the chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur respectively, while Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra were judges of the Patna High Court of the Allahabad High Court.