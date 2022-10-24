Five of family killed as car rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

IANS
Basti, October 24
Five persons of a family were killed, late on Sunday night, when their car rammed into a stationary container truck in Munderwa area in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar (60), Ankita (40), his son (17), and daughter (14), and another woman.
The police further said that the incident took place on National Highway 28 near the Khajhaula police post when the speeding car rammed into the container truck parked on the roadside.
According to the police, the family was on its way to Sant Kabir Nagar from Lucknow.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...