Five-tier security in Chennai ahead of PM Modi's visit

Chennai, May 26

Five-tier security has been put in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Chennai on Thursday, for inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a slew of projects.

Around 22,000 policemen have been deployed by the Greater Chennai Police. The event is scheduled to be held at 5.45pm at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, here.

This is the first visit of Modi to Chennai since MK Stalin became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai city traffic police has issued a notice to the public that there would be traffic regulations between 3pm and 8pm in the city from EVR Salai and Dasprakash to Chennai medical college junction.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 31,400 crore in the state. This includes laying foundation stones for five highway projects (408.77 km) and one railway project.

He will also be inaugurating a gasline project.

The PM will be inaugurating 1,152 houses built under the Light House project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban at a cost of Rs 116 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a multi-modal logistics park in Chennai to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore. IANS