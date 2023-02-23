Fix six years minimum age for Class I, states told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed all states and union territories to fix six years as the minimum age for Class I admission, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between three to eight years) that includes three years of preschool education followed by Classes I and II.

“The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to Class II. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centres,” a senior MoE official said. The Supreme Court had last year observed that children should not be sent to schools at a very young age keeping in mind their psychological and mental health.

The MoE officials said the most important factor at the foundational stage was the availability of qualified teachers who are especially trained in the age and developmentally appropriate curriculum and pedagogy.