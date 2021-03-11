Fixing MSP for rabi crops a challenge for Centre

A higher-than-usual MSP of grains, including paddy, is being predicted this year

Fixing MSP for rabi crops a challenge for Centre

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 24

With rabi crops trading much higher than the minimum support price, the fixing of the MSP for the upcoming kharif marketing season is believed to have become a major challenge for the Centre, eyeing better rice procurement to compensate for lesser wheat in the rabi marketing season.

Higher price likely this time

  • The CACP recommends MSPs of crops to govt on basis of a formula that includes costs directly incurred by farmers on seed, fertiliser, pesticide, fuel, irrigation, labour and land lease
  • Given a substantial increase in input costs, a higher-than-usual MSP of grains, including paddy, is being predicted this year, which will be good for farmers
  • However, higher MSPs will not only increase the Centre’s procurement costs for welfare programmes, they will influence the market, availability and selling patterns

Based on a positive outlook in the agriculture commodities’ market, experts are predicting a higher-than-normal acreage of kharif crops this year, provided weather conditions remain conducive. Though higher acreage and higher production are expected to provide relief to consumers and policymakers struggling due to sky-rocketing inflation, sources indicate certain predicament over the fixing of the base price for the year.

Notably, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) recommends MSPs of various crops to the government on the basis of a formula which includes costs directly incurred by farmers on seed, fertiliser, pesticide, fuel, irrigation, labour and land lease. Given a substantial increase in input costs, a higher-than-usual MSP of grains, including paddy, is being predicted this year, which will be good for farmers. However, higher MSPs will not only increase the Centre’s procurement costs for welfare programmes, they will influence the market, availability and selling patterns.

“The government has to look after the interests of both farmers and consumers,” say officials. After a decrease in wheat procurement in rabi season, the Centre reduced wheat allocation to several states and UTs under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which is being compensated with rice to keep the overall figure intact. The government will also have to procure extra rice to continue the free foodgrain distribution scheme beyond September.

#Agriculture #MSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

5
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisers

7
Nation

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

8
Nation

Police register FIR after video of minor Kerala boy raising slogans at PFI rally goes viral

9
Entertainment

Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried near roadside in Meham

10
Diaspora

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

18 students among 21 killed In Texas school shooting, teen shooter dead

19 students killed In Texas school shooting, 18-year-old shooter dead

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Fake birth certificates: 3 held in Amritsar

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Min

Breakthrough in gold robbery case, two held

6 years on, civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids are a changed lot

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest