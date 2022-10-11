'Flaming torch' poll symbol for Uddhav Thackeray camp

New Delhi, October 10
The Election Commission on Monday allotted ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, rejecting its claim to the ‘Trishul’ citing religious connotation.
The poll panel allotted ‘ShivSena — Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Uddhav faction, and ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena) for the Eknath Shinde group. The EC asked the Shinde faction to submit a fresh list of three symbols by 10 am on Tuesday.
