Flight operations at Mumbai airport to remain suspended for six hours on Tuesday; here’s the reason

Mumbai, October 17
Flight operations at Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours on Tuesday for runway maintenance work, which is likely to hit passengers significantly, the private airport operator said on Mondau.
In a tweet, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said it has “planned a runway closure on from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways”, as part of its annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance exercise.
As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at #MumbaiAirport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs.#PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/wIC9bCkEkH— CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 17, 2022
Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
During the closure period, the facility operator will carry out major work such as runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (aeronautical ground lights), among others, it stated.
CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) said in cooperation with key stakeholders, it has already rescheduled flights for the runway closure period to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance work.
