Flyers without mask to be deboarded: DGCA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

In a fresh set of instructions issued today, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to deboard the passengers who refuse to wear masks.

CISF and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport would have to ensure that no one was allowed inside the airport without wearing a mask, the instructions stated.

The civil aviation regulatory body asked airlines to ensure that all passengers wore face masks properlyand kept these on throughout the journey. “The masks can be removed only under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only,” the DGCA said.

The instructions, issued in the light of Delhi High Court order on June 3, said in case any passenger refused to wear mask or violated the “Covid-19 protocol for passengers” during the flight even after repeated warnings, he might be treated as “unruly passenger” as defined in para 3.1 of Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) and the procedure for handling such passengers ought to be followed.

Airport operators have been directed to increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal were wearing masks properly and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Any passenger violating these instructions should be fined as per the respective state law where the airport is located. Operators have been asked to install sanitiser dispensers at all airports.