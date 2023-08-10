Flying kiss: Women MPs want action against Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's act of blowing a kiss towards the treasury benches just before leaving the Lok Sabha after his speech in the no-confidence motion debate on Wednesday outraged women ministers and MPs who petitioned Speaker Om Birla and sought action.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said if PM Modi wants he can call the Army and the situation in Manipur can be brought under control in "two days"

Addressing a rally in Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara, he alleged that the PM has divided Manipur

“Never before have we seen this level of misogyny in Parliament,” said Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Just when she got up to rebut the Congress leader for his “BJP has murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur” remarks, Rahul was seen leaving the House, provoking BJP members to ask why he was leaving.

At this moment, Rahul headed towards the exit, turned around and blew a flying kiss towards the treasury side. Congress sources said the gesture was in his ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ mould and was not directed at any particular minister or MP. But women ministers Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Jardosh and BJP MPs rushed a complaint to the Speaker demanding “strictest action against Rahul's indecent act”. BJP's Poonam Mahajan even demanded that the Wayanad MP be suspended.

“This is not the first time Rahul has behaved inappropriately in the Lok Sabha,” they said, recalling his act of walking across the aisle to hug PM Modi after his speech in July 2018. After hugging the PM, Rahul returned to his seat and winked in a gesture of victory.

