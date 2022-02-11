Budget Session: It was 'andha kaal' during Congress rule, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, February 10
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the fact that 44 unicorns have been made in India was a sign of “Amrit Kaal” which she had prominently mentioned in this year’s Union Budget.
“These unicorns have created wealth and tell about India’s talent and innovation,” she said while replying to the debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha.
Sitharaman said the Congress carried out reforms under compulsion while inflation was in double digits during the UPA regime. “There was indeed ‘andha kaal’ (dark age) in the country, but it was during the Congress rule,” she said while pointing out that corruption, double-digit inflation and policy paralysis were a trend during the Congress rule.
Replying to attacks by the Opposition over unemployment and privatisation, she said that 44.58 crore accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana with Rs 1.57 lakh crore worth of deposits were opened in the 2021-22 fiscal. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...