FM lauds India's diversity, inclusivity

Washington, April 16

India loves celebrating and recognising its diversity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, as she paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, at an event here.

“We always had this diversity. It’s a country which loves celebrations. It’s a country which loves celebrating and recognising its diversity,” Sitharaman told a gathering of Indian-Americans at the popular India House, the residence of India’s envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at an event to celebrate the New Year being observed across the country in multiple ways.

“We’re doing all this (celebrating New Year in multiple ways) as per the auspicious calendar that each one of us follow, either based on the Sun horoscope or moon horoscope. They’re all around the same time. But based on the calendar year, April 14 marks the birthday of Dr Ambedkar,” she said.

“So here as I’m standing before, largely an Indian crowd, but of course senior officials of the US administration, when I say that India enjoys diversity, celebrates diversity, there can always be times when there is friction here on days when you have so many different people of diverse backgrounds,” she said.

The Finance Minister is in the US for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank spring meetings.

She said, “Dr Ambedkar stands out in distinction to show how, despite his background, learned from his teacher, in fact, took his teacher’s name for his own.”

“It’s not for me to highlight why I need to underline this when I’m talking about diversity. But because we are in the United States, I want to highlight that we celebrate the great leaders of our pre-Independence era as well. Dr Ambedkar stood for India, worked for Indians. He came from the oppressed Dalit community,” she said.

“He belongs to them. But he came with a positive thought of being part of new India in the making and wrote the Constitution along with experts. So, when we celebrate diversity, celebrate inclusiveness, it also points out that we share a lot of positive thoughts. So, today when we celebrate togetherness, it is that spirit that governs the India-US relationship,” Sitharaman said.

The event was marked by cultural performances showcasing India’s cultural diversity, starting with Gurbani, “Awal Allah Noor Upaaya....Kudrat Kai Sab Bande” by Bhai Sat Pal Singh, Bhai Onkar Singh and Bhai Karm Singh from the Sikh Foundation of Virginia. — PTI