FM Nirmala Sitharaman repudiates concerns of opposition members

‘Dues to States under GST compensation disbursed as per the procedures’

FM Nirmala Sitharaman repudiates concerns of opposition members

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Sansad TV/PTI photo

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, March 29

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in reply to debate on Appropriation Bill, 2022, and Finance Bill, 2022, in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday repudiated concerns of opposition members that the Centre was erratic in sharing the funds of the Cess and Surcharge collected by it with the States.

Also, with regard to dues to States under GST compensation, the same was disbursed to the States as per the procedures.

The CAG certifies the shareable pool of the Central funds, following which the Centre devolves it to States following parameters set and recommended by the Finance Commission.

"No individual or government can tamper with the procedure," Sitharaman said, and stressed there was unity, integrity, consistency and transparency in the approach with regard to allocation ad sharing of States' shares.

In a broad narration of the balance of the collection and disbursal of the funds on Cess, Surcharge, and GST compensation, she said that the projected collection of Cess tax under Budget Estimate 2021-22 (current Financial Year), was Rs 6.66 lakh crore, and Rs 7.45 lakh crore under the Revised Estimate.

However, the Centre devolved Rs 8.35 lakh crore, in all, to the States as on date.

Likewise, she elaborated with figures with regard to surcharge and GST compensation funds.

She said the present Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill were presented in the backdrop of the Budget 2022-23 which had not factored the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Ukraine war, which has created uncertainties due to rupture in world supply chain and spiralling cost of fuel.

She said India is among the top five countries in attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

Even though 32 countries, including advanced economies, levied tax during Covid-19 pandemic to mobilise resources for economic recovery, India did not do so.

Adumbrating the philosophy of the Budget 2022-23 and the earlier this year's Budget 2021-22, she said under vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, care was taken not to try to mobilise resources through taxes in the wake of Covid.

Responding to opposition members' concern over increase in fuel prices, she said the taxpayers are paying the price of the accretion of the financial burden caused by the UPA government's policy of subsidy on Oil bonds which was to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Sitharaman took a dig at the AAP Member Sanjay Singh's suggestion that the Centre should follow the example of the Delhi Government's Budget (2022-23), saying the State government should have provided funds under the head of advertisement.

Instead of utilising the money on welfare of people of Delhi, the State government was liberal in spending it on advertisements, she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

3
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

4
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

5
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

8
Punjab

4 names proposed for PCC president in Punjab

9
Punjab

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Two sides hold talks in Istanbul; Russian billionaire Abramovich in surprise attendance

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will sharply cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin gives undert...

Voting on no-confidence motion by opposition against Pakistan PM Khan to be held on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was addressing the media here in the federal capital ...

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students