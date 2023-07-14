 FM Nirmala Sitharaman says no income tax for people earning up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum under new tax regime : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman says no income tax for people earning up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum under new tax regime

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says no income tax for people earning up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum under new tax regime

She said total budget for MSME has increased to Rs 22,138 crore for 2023-24 compared to Rs 3,185 crore in 2013-14

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says no income tax for people earning up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum under new tax regime

Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI file



PTI

Udupi (Karnataka), July 14

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Narendra Modi government has provided several tax benefits to middle class people, including income tax exemption for those earnings up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum.

Asserting that no section of the society has been left out by the government, she mentioned about skepticism in certain quarters when it was decided to provide income tax exemption for those earnings up to Rs 7 lakh in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

The skepticism was about what will happen to those earnings little more than Rs 7 lakh, she noted.

“So, we sat as a team and went into the details (to find out) at what stage you pay tax for every additional Re 1 you earn... (for instance) for Rs 7.27 lakh, you don’t pay any tax now. It is only at Rs 27,000 that the break even comes. After that you start paying tax.

“You have a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 also. Under the new scheme, the grievance was that there was no standard deduction. It is given now. We have brought in the simplicity in the paying rate and the compliance side,” Sitharaman said.

Speaking about the achievements of the government, she said the total budget for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has increased to Rs 22,138 crore for 2023-24 compared to Rs 3,185 crore in 2013-14.

This is a jump in budgetary allocation by almost seven times in nine years, symbolising the government’s unwavering commitment to empower MSME sector, she said.

Under the ‘Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises’ scheme, she said 33 per cent of the total procurement made by 158 Central Public Sector Enterprises has been from MSMEs and that is the highest ever till date.

“We launched the TReDS platform (Trade Receivables Discounting System) so that the MSMEs and other corporations do not have to face any liquidity crunch due to non-payment by their buyer,” she said.

Sitharaman said the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) has enabled MSME businesses to reach out to a larger potential customer base and added that the world appreciates that India has set up a public platform comparable to the ‘Amazons of the world’.

Pointing out that India’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business are being acknowledged on the global stage, the minister said the country’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index surged from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019.

“We have reduced unnecessary compliance burden by repealing more than 1,500 archaic laws and nearly 39,000 compliances. Decriminalisation of the Companies Act has happened,” she noted.

The Finance Minister also inaugurated the Common Facility Centre (CFC) at the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) in Udupi.

In 2017, while serving as the Commerce and Industries Minister, Sitharaman had laid the foundation stone of IIGJ in Udupi. The facility has been set up with her MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds as well as support from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council & National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

The institute will provide training to the youth in the region in various aspects of hand-crafted jewellery making.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman visited Adamar Mutt and Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi.

#Karnataka #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

3
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

7
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

8
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

9
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

10
Himachal

Stuck for five days, tourists leave Kasauli

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi

Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi

‘We are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years; we are ...

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remain...

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...

Another Cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park in MP, 8th death in 4 months

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...


Cities

View All

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 3 accomplices held in Punjab

Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 3 accomplices held in Punjab

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Delhi flood catastrophe wrought by Haryana govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

Three boys drown in floodwaters in Delhi

Army man arrested by Delhi Police for killing relative to avenge brother’s death in Haryana

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

Punjab to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of PRTC driver, conductor killed in Manali flood

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases