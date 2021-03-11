Focus on being self-reliant in defence technology: Rajnath Singh tells stakeholders

Nagpur, May 22
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked stakeholders in the sector to focus on being “self-reliant in defence technology while keeping pace with technology outside”.
During his visit to Nagpur in Maharashtra, Singh also asked defence commanders to follow the correct maintenance and operational practices with the safety of personnel in mind, a release from a defence spokesperson said.
Air Marshal Shashiker Chaudhary, AOC-in-C Maintenance Command, and other dignitaries from civil and military establishments received Singh on his arrival at the airport here.
Singh interacted with some defence sector stakeholders at the airport, the release said.
He was briefed about various activities undertaken by defence establishments, including the Army, the Air Force and defence PSUs, in this region, it said.
While addressing the defence sector stakeholders, Singh advised them to focus on being “atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in defence technology while keeping pace with technology outside”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat
Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...
Dominica drops ‘illegal entry’ charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi
Choksi was taken into custody in Dominica, the Caribbean isl...
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court
The petitioner had contended that the authorities acted ille...