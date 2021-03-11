Focus on education policy, 'PM Shri Schools' on cards

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the Centre was in the process of setting up “PM Shri Schools” to prepare students for the future. The schools, he said, would function as laboratory of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Addressing the two-day National Education Ministers’ Conference in Gujarat, Pradhan said: “The school education is the foundation on which India will become a knowledge-based economy. We are in the process of establishing ‘PM Shri Schools’, which will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future.”

Seeking suggestions and feedback from states, UTs and the entire education ecosystem for creating a futuristic benchmark model in the form of ‘PM Shri Schools’, he said, “These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of the NEP 2020.”

Pradhan also called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class XII, including in local languages.

The National Education Ministers’ Conference began in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Wednesday with a focus on implementation of the new NEP. The minister said the 5+3+3+4 approach of the NEP covering pre-school to secondary school, emphasis on Early Childhood Care and Education Programme (ECCE), teacher training and adult education, integration of skill development with school education and prioritising learning in the mother tongue were steps for preparing global citizens of the 21st century.

Pradhan said the education fraternity could immensely benefit from models of Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.