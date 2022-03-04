Focus on stranded Indians as PM chairs high-level meet on Ukraine

New Delhi, March 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis and ongoing evacuation efforts by India, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in attendance.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal also attended along with principal secretary to the PM PK Mishra, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Shringla briefed the meeting about the status of evacuations a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed 3,000 Indian hostages with Ukraine despite India earlier rejecting competing claims to this end by both Russia and Ukraine.
The PM's meeting also came hours after Russia and Ukraine agreed to set up humanitarian corridors to enable evacuations.
Out of nearly 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, 7,000 have been evacuated since February 22 and 7,400 more will return by flights over the next two days, the government has said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture
Despite Covid impact, state expected to register growth of 8...
‘Coffin takes more space in plane’: BJP MLA's shocker on student killed in Ukraine
Arvind Bellad says instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 p...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh
Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...
Supreme Court to hear on March 11 plea for cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana takes note of the ...