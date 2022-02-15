Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

Lalu Prasad. File photo

PTI

Ranchi, January 15

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on February 18, a CBI counsel said.

The court had on January 29 completed hearing arguments in the case and reserved its verdict.

Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

"Lalu Prasad has been convicted. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on February 18," the CBI counsel said.

The court of Special CBI Judge SK Shashi had completed the hearing against 99 accused including Prasad, which was under way since February last year.

Arguments on behalf of the last accused, Shailendra Kumar, were completed on January 29. All the accused had been ordered to be physically present in the court on the day of the verdict.

Of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director KM Prasad were the main accused.

The Rs 950-crore scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

       

#fodder scam

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

2
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

3
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

4
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

5
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

6
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

7
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

8
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

9
Punjab

BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

10
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar resign from Congress

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab, Channi losing both seats, Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Kejriwal

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

‘ABG a/c became NPA during Cong rule’

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers