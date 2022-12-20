Follow quota law in recruitment, Supreme Court tells IITs, Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and IITs to follow the reservation policy for admission to research degree programmes and recruitment of faculty members at IITs as provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

The Act provides for reservation in teaching positions in central institutions for candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, socially and educationally backward classes and economically weaker sections.

“The respondents (IITs) are completely violating the reservation policies that provide for reservation to socially marginalised communities belonging to the SC (15 per cent), ST (17 per cent) and OBCs (27 per cent),” petitioner SN Pandey alleged. A Bench led by Justice MR Shah ordered, “The respondents concerned are hereby directed to follow the reservation and act as per the reservations provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.”

