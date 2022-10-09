 Food delivery executive, Noida society’s security guard exchange blows; both arrested : The Tribune India

Food delivery executive, Noida society’s security guard exchange blows; both arrested

On Saturday, two women below were taken into police custody after a purported video of them manhandling a private security guard of a society in Sector 121 went viral

Food delivery executive, Noida society's security guard exchange blows; both arrested

A video grab of the fight.

PTI

Noida, October 9

A private security guard of a housing society and an executive of a food delivery company were arrested here on Sunday after a fight between them, police officials said.

The arrests came after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the delivery executive and the security guard exchanging blows and thrashing each other with sticks amid drizzles.

This comes as the latest episode in a string of incidents of conflicts and fights caught on camera in recent months involving private security guards of housing societies in the city.

“The fight broke out around 12 noon at the main gate of the Gardenia society under Sector 39 police station limits over an argument about entry of the food delivery executive,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

“Both of them have been taken into police custody in a preventive action under CrPC section 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offence) and are being produced before the local magistrate,” Dwivedi told PTI.

He said the police are further investigating in detail the root cause of the argument which blew into a fight.

Delivery executive Sabi Singh and security guard Ram Vinay Sharma have also been booked under CrPC sections 107 (related to maintenance of peace and public tranquillity) and 116 (magistrate’s inquiry into the truth of information upon which action has been taken), officials said.

On Saturday, two women below the age of 30 years were taken into police custody after a purported video of them manhandling a private security guard of Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121 went viral. The women, who were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, were furious at the guard over entry of their car, which did not have a society sticker on it.

On Friday, a bank manager and a security guard of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 were arrested by the police following a conflict under CrPC section 151.

On Wednesday night, a food delivery executive was assaulted by four private security guards at Sector 62’s GAIL society. While the police were alerted about it, the matter was resolved with a compromise between the two sides, according to officials.

Last month, a woman resident of Cleo County society in Sector 121 was arrested for assaulting a security guard over a delay in opening of the entry barrier.

In August, a 32-year-old woman, a lawyer by profession, was arrested for assaulting a private security guard of the Jaypee Wishtown society in Sector 128 over delay in letting her car inside the campus.

