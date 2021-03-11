Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high

Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March | Sensex plunges 1,158.08 points

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Fuelled by high food and oil prices, retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March, in what has been the fastest expansion since September 2014.

The fresh figures also meant that consumer price-based inflation (CPI) was above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 4 to 6 per cent for the fourth consecutive month. It was 4.23 per cent in April 2021. In fact, retail inflation has remained above 6 per cent since January 2022.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket, reached a high in April and is poised to remain elevated due to higher vegetable and cooking oil prices as well as the higher freight costs due to high rate of diesel at the pump. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 per cent in April from 7.68 per cent in March and 1.96 per cent in April last year.

However, the Union Finance Ministry was confident that the measures taken by the RBI and the Centre would get a handle on the rising inflation. It felt since aggregate demand is recovering gradually, the risk of sustained high inflation was low. “While inflation is expected to be elevated in 2022-23, mitigating action may reduce its duration. Evidence on consumption patterns further suggests that inflation in India has a lesser impact on low-income strata than on high-income groups,” it said in the monthly economic review.

The RBI has already hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent in an off-cycle meeting on May 4. The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The industrial production grew 1.9 per cent in March and 11.3 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal, according to government data.

