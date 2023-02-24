Food regulator sets norms for 15 types of millets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

With an eye on quality production and availability of millets in domestic and global markets, the Indian food regulator on Thursday set group standards for 15 types of millets.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has specified the comprehensive group standard in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Second Amendment Regulations, 2023, notified in the Gazette of India today. These will be enforced from September 1.

The standardisation is part of government’s efforts to boost the use of millets in the ongoing International Year of Millets.