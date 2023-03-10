For DoB, 4 MP schools opt for Vikram Samvat

New Delhi, March 9
An RSS-linked NGO in Madhya Pradesh has taken a unique initiative of putting the date of birth of students up to Class VIII on their marksheets in Vikram Samvat along with the Gregorian calendar date in four schools run by it.
The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas has also decided to celebrate birthdays of students as per the Vikram Samvat calendar. It said the first phase of the initiative would cover 2,500 students. Regional co-convener of the NGO Om Sharma said they have urged parents to celebrate birthdays of their children in accordance with the Vikram Samvat calendar.
