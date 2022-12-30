For first time, BSF women camel contingent to participate in Republic Day Parade

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 30

For the first time, the Border Security Force will be fielding a women’s contingent riding camels during the forthcoming Republic Day Parade -2023 in New Delhi. They will be attired in specially designed regal uniforms.

The uniforms for the ‘Mahila Praharis’ represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country and have been assembled by a noted designer.

These also incorporate sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan’s history in its designs.

The iconic Jodhpuri bandhgala, a stately, classic and elegant long tunic, forms the basis of the uniform and it has been designed keeping functionality in mind.

According to details released by the BSF, the textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work for various trims from Benaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique.

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan. It is an essential element of the cultural clothing of the people of Rajasthan, and the ones worn and tied in Mewar are signs of one’s prestige and honour.

Women personnel in the BSF are also deployed on active border guarding duties as well as other operational and security duties alongside male personnel.