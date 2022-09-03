For first time in 85 years, ex-player Kalyan Chaubey on All India Football Federation top post

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

For the first time in the 85 years of its existence, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has elected a former player as its president, though it’s the less-celebrated Kalyan Chaubey rather than the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia who got the job.

In the election for the president’s post held here today, Chaubey polled 33 out of the 34 electoral votes while Bhutia got only one vote.

Bhutia had the right credentials – after all, he is the first Indian footballer to get to 100 international caps. The former India captain had been making passionate pleas over the last few days, seeking to rid state football associations of their political affiliations and work for the betterment of the sport.

However, his appeals fell on deaf ears and former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan goalkeeper and BJP leader Chaubey defeated him 33-1.

Chaubey’s elevation as the AIFF boss was never in doubt as he was backed by the ruling party at the Centre and his nomination was supported by the Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh football associations.

The only point of interest in the election was over the number of votes Bhutia could swing to his side in a battle of two 45-year-olds. The result was overwhelming, though not surprising.

While Bhutia played 80 times for the Indian national team, Chaubey, who unsuccessfully contested for the Krishnanagar parliamentary seat in West Bengal in 2019, never played for India at the senior level. Bhutia and Chaubey had been teammates for East Bengal.

For the post of vice-president, NA Haris defeated Rajasthan’s Manvendra Singh 29-5. The 14 members of the Executive Committee were elected unopposed.

“At the outset, we will work on a short-term plan, and will then meet in Kolkata later this month,” Chaubey said after his win. “We have fought in the Supreme Court together for the last 19 months, and it has taken up a lot of time, effort and resources from everyone to reach this stage.”

Chaubey signalled that he was keen to use the counsel of Bhutia and other eminent footballers.

“Bhaichung’s contribution to Indian football can never be forgotten. I will definitely welcome his views, and take everyone’s views into consideration,” he said.

“I will keep working for the betterment of the Indian football. Congratulations to Kalyan, I hope he will take Indian football forward,” Bhutia said. “Thanks to all football fans across India for supporting me so much. I’ve been working for football before the elections, and will continue to do the same. I’m in the executive committee.”

Rijiju ‘influenced’ outcome: Manvendra

Rajasthan Football Association chief and Congress leader Manvendra Singh alleged Union Minister Kiren Rijiju influenced the outcome of the AIFF elections.

