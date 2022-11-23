Following Balakot and Ladakh incidents, IAF seeks 200 environment-controlled operational shelters

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 23

With a change in the security situation consequent to the Indian strike on terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and subsequently a prolonged and violent stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force has sought 200 environment-controlled operational shelters to accommodate air defence systems and personnel deployed in extreme weather conditions.

“Post Balakot and the standoff in eastern Ladakh, the security scenario has led to continuous activation and prolonged deployment of troops at the western and northern forward areas,” a request for information (RFI) issued by the IAF on November 21 states.

The RFI pointed out that during these prolonged deployments troops continued to stay in the open in make-shift tents in harsh weather conditions due to non-availability of suitable accommodation,

Therefore, in order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in open in harsh terrain and weather conditions, there is a necessity to procure environment-controlled operational shelters. These shelters will not only facilitate good living conditions for troops but also preserve the operational time and delay incurred in these administrative issues, thus making troops available for performing actual operational tasks,” the RFI adds.

Near-war-like situation has prevailed in the sub-continent after the IAF struck camps located at Balakot in response to a suicide terror strike on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019, in which 40 personnel were killed.

In 2020, there were several clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In one such incident, 20 Indian and about 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in a hand-to-hand combat.

There was high operational alert and heavy mobilisation of forces by all sides in both the instances. The build-up along the LAC was unprecedented since the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, which included deployment of tanks, heavy artillery, air defence assets and combat air patrols.

A few days ago, Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande, had stated at a seminar that there has been no significant de-escalation or reduction of Chinese forces in the region. At several flashpoints, however, there has been dis-engagement between the troops that had remained in eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation for several months.

The IAF wants vehicle- or trolley-mounted containerised and insulated shelters made out of corrugated panels or thick sheets having a minimum length of 20 feet and width of 10 feet. These would be fitted with the required electrical fixtures and be suitably air-conditioned depending on use in desert or high altitude.