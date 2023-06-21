For speedy service, Centre takes over child helpline 1098

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 20

After over two decades, the Centre has decided to take control of Childline — a dedicated helpline for children — from non-governmental organisations (NGOs). In the first phase, nine states and UTs will implement the new changes in Childline from June 30. By the end of this year, all the states and UTs will take control of Childline through District Child Protection Units (DCPUs).

In a major change, hereafter, it will be the police that will be the first responders to distress calls by children and not NGOs. The nine states and UTs wherein the new setup will at work first include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Goa, Ladakh, Mizoram and Puducherry.

A 24x7 dedicated Women Child Department Control Room (WCD-CR) will be set up for Child Helpline in each state and UT and will be integrated with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), which is managed by the home ministry.

Asked about reasons, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said the system lacked interoperability with other services like the police, fire, etc., which leads to loss of time in distress situations.