Gujarat elections 2022: For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror, says PM Modi

New Delhi, November 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched his sharpest offensive so far on rival Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, saying the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre “would let off terrorists while the BJP government in Gujarat would invest energy in nabbing them”.

Accusing the Congress and newer parties (read AAP) of practising politics of appeasement and viewing terrorism from the prism of vote bank, the Prime Minister said: “The ideology of terror has not disappeared. Dangers of terrorism will last as long as vote bank politics lasts. The country and Gujarat need to be cautious of parties practising vote bank politics.”

He was addressing an election rally in Gujarat today.

Terming 26/11 Mumbai attack the “biggest terror attack” on India, the PM said “only BJP’s double-engine government can handle terrorists”. Mentioning the recent Ahmedabad court verdict sentencing 38 persons to death for serial blasts in the city in 2008, the PM said, “Gujarat wanted to end the game of terror. The BJP government in Gujarat dealt strongly with terror. In Gujarat, we would nab terrorists and act against them, but no one can forget how the Congress government in Delhi invested its energy in letting off terrorists.”

The PM said the BJP government at the time “kept telling the Congress at the Centre to target terror. But it kept targeting Modi and the result was terror attacks in all major Indian cities”. Recalling the Batla House encounter, PM Modi attacked Congress leaders (read then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi) for crying in solidarity with terrorists.

The Prime Minister said, “The Congress and other power-hungry parties that want shortcuts in politics view terrorism from the prism of vote bank and appeasement.”

“Gujarat and the country must remain cautious of these parties,” PM Modi said, adding such parties did not condemn terror attacks and their sympathisers “defended terror accused”.

Anti-national ideology The Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank. Not only the Congress, but many like-minded parties have come up now which view terrorism as a shortcut to success. — Narendra Modi, PM

