Forces favouring hatred getting active, says Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said communal harmony, peace and national unity have become even more significant at the present time when forces favouring hatred, division in society, bigotry and politics of partisanship are getting more active.

“These forces are also getting the backing of the ruling dispensation,” she alleged.

The former Congress president was speaking at a function organised here today to give away the annual Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late PM.

Former Vice-President M Hamid Ansari presented the award for 2020-21 to Banasthali Vidyapith, a educational institution for women located in Tonk district in Rajasthan.

#Congress #Sonia Gandhi