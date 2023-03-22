Forces to unitedly tackle terrorism, internal security challenges: Army

PTI

Gurugram, March 21

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said India would continue to face terrorism and internal security challenges in the future and the security forces of the country would “unitedly” tackle these.

Areas of concern Terrorism and internal security situation is affecting our country in different ways. We are facing these challenges unitedly. — Manoj Pande, Army Chief

He was speaking after inaugurating the All-India Police Commando Competition organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) at its garrison in Manesar here.

General Pande said the new-age technology had enabled the enemy to perpetrate its activities using drones, Internet, cyberspace and social media.

“You all know that terrorism and internal security situation is affecting our country in different ways. We are facing these challenges unitedly. Due to this, the (security) situation is improving in various states.

“These challenges will continue in the future too. Some of these challenges will be there for a long time, some will be present indirectly while some will remain secretly,” he said.

General Pande said the “possibility” of terrorist attacks taking place in the country could not be ignored as he praised intelligence and security forces for foiling and thwarting a number of such designs and networks.

He praised the NSG, a federal counter-terrorist force, for developing special skills in bomb detection and disposal, sniping, countering drones as well as effectively coordinating with other security agencies.