Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Islamabad, April 20
Pakistan announced on Thursday that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in India next month.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced it at a weekly media briefing here.
“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India,” she said, ending weeks-long speculation if he would attend the conference in-person.
She said the Pakistan foreign minister would be attending the meeting as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had invited him to attend the SCO meet.
“Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” Baloch said.
It would be the highest-level visit to India by any Pakistani leader in recent years and a possible opportunity to break the ice between the two nations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J-K: Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch district
The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian ar...
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?
What does the court’s rejection of his application mean?
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village
Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...