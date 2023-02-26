Foreign Ministers' meet from March 1 set to be fiercer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

The upcoming meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers to be held here on March 1 and 2 is slated to see renewed and fiercer sparring on Ukraine in the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who on Saturday announced that he would travel to New Delhi for the meeting, said India’s G20 presidency “comes amid challenges like the Ukraine conflict”.