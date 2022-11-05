Indian Foreign Secretary slams China, Pakistan at UNSC for shielding terrorists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

India has slammed Pakistan and China for mollycoddling terrorists and urged the international community to collectively call out those who provide haven to terrorists or stand with them, including in the UNSC sanctions regime.

“We must collectively call out those who provide safe haven to terrorists as also those who stand with them and come to their defence, including in the UNSC sanctions regime,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during a UNSC briefing in New York.

The Foreign Secretary said the nature of conflicts had undergone paradigm shifts and become more complex and uncertain, volatile and unambiguous. But India strongly recognises the privacy of national governments and authorities in identifying and driving priorities, strategies and activities for sustaining peace, he said.

Kwatra also drew attention to UN peacekeeping missions and said they were often burdened with objects that go beyond the traditional mandate of peacekeeping.

At UNSC forums, India has repeatedly brought out the role of Pakistan-based terror masterminds whose global listing is being blocked by China. Before an audience of UNSC officials in Mumbai last week, senior Intelligence Bureau officer Pankaj Thakur had played an audio tape of one such terrorist, Sajid Mir, who is heard directing the attack on Chabad House during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack. China has also blocked joint India-US proposals to designate Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, LeT commanders Shahid Mahmood and Mir, Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of Jaish-e Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

