Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to visit Dhaka from Wednesday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay an official two-day visit to Bangladesh from Wednesday at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.

Kwatra returned from Kathmandu on Tuesday after a two-day visit during which he called on the top Nepal leadership.

During the Dhaka visit, both Foreign Secretaries will review the entire range of bilateral relationship, including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation, said an MEA release.

​The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ Policy. Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. The Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas, added the release.