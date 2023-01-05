Foreign universities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India

New Delhi, January 5
Foreign universities will need the University Grants Commission's nod to set up campuses in India and the initial approval will be for 10 years, the panel's chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
He also stressed that foreign universities with campuses in the country can offer full-time programmes only in physical mode and not online or distance-learning.
These universities will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, Kumar said as the UGC on Thursday announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'.
He said foreign universities would also have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus.
On matters related to funds and funding, he said cross-border movement of funds would be according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
The final norms be notified by the month's end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said, adding that the approval granted to foreign universities would be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting of certain conditions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...